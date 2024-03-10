Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $342,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $75.12 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.