Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

