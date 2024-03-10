Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.33. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

