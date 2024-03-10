Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,252 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

