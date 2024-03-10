Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

