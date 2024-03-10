Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

