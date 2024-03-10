Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.16.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

