Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.69. 2,833,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,181. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.29 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

