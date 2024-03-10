ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

NYSE ADCT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,917,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

