Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRS. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 248,059 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,311 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.