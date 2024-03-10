Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $281,226.51 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002056 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001591 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.