Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$34.61 and last traded at C$34.59. 3,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.72.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

