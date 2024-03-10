Acala Token Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $126.23 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018298 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00025597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,414.28 or 1.00039966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008644 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00156728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1338615 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $10,677,822.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

