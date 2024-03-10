Acala Token Price Down 1% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $127.24 million and $9.50 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00025870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.28 or 1.00017067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008986 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00154073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1338615 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $10,677,822.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

