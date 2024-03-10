Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.22.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -327.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

