Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

