A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.