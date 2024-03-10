911,139 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 911,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

