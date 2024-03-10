8,700 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,444,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

