5,474 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in CRH by 25.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,614 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,064. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

