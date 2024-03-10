53,399 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after acquiring an additional 164,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

