4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,925.41

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,925.41 ($62.51) and traded as high as GBX 5,800 ($73.61). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,660 ($71.84), with a volume of 12,905 shares trading hands.

4imprint Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,242.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,925.82.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

