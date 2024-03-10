4,388 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,888,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,226,000 after buying an additional 413,250 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 313,844 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

