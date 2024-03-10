4,174 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

