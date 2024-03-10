3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.02

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.02 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.21). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.14), with a volume of 1,173,955 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

