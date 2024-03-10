267 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $212.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.62. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

