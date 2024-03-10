2,645 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. 999,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.