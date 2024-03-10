248 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW opened at $241.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.77. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $244.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

