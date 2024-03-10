2,366 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. 1,224,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

