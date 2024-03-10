23,392 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

KVUE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 11,932,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,258,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

