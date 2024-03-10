1,500 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $41.39.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

