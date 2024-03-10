125,604 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,000. Liberty Broadband comprises about 3.0% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Savoie Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 928,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

