10,698 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.51 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.