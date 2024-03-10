10,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 30,341,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,115,708. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

