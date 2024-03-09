ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $17.78

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.60. ZKH Group shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 9,077 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZKH

ZKH Group Trading Down 7.2 %

ZKH Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73.

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.