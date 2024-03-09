Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$402.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.7 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.06 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of -302.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

