Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Declares $0.33 Final Dividend

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chile, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. The company owns a 95% interest in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 80% interest in the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales; and 51% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations located to the north-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

