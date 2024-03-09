Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

