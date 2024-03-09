Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin Sells 7,137 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
