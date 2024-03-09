Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin Sells 7,137 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 406,563 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

