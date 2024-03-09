Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.