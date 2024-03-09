Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

