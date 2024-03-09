World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

World Kinect has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 382.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Stories

