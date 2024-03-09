Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

