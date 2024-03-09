Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

