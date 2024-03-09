Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

