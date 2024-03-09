Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a $220.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.25.

NYSE:WSM opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $249.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

