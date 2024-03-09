WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.