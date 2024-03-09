Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 13th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
See Also
