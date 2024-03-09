Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 13th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.