Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,894. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

