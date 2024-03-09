Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $45.77. 1,265,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,915. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.